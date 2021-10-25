AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs SCO at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In match no. 17 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Group 2 teams – Afghanistan and Scotland will square off against each other iat the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 AFG vs SCO match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 25. Afghanistan cricket team will hope to provide some joy to its people going through tumultuous times back home as it begins its T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against a spirited Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday. Afghanistan finds itself in turmoil again after the Taliban takeover of the country in August. The cricketers could not get much practice due to the situation at home and there was also a controversy over team selection with star spinner Rashid Khan stepping down soon after the squad was announced. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AFG vs SCO Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Afghanistan and Scotland will take place at 7 PM IST – October 25.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

AFG vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad, Matthew Cross

Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran, George Munsey, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi (C), Richie Berrington (VC), Chris Greaves

Bowlers – Josh Davey, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

AFG vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

AFG vs SCO Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AFG vs SCO Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir.

