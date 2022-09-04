Sharjah: Afghanistan competed well against Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener on Saturday but ended up on the losing side. Afghanistan lost the match by four wickets as the Lankan team successfully gunned down 175 with five balls to spare. While the loss would hurt, an Afghanistan girl won hearts with her presence at the Sharjah stadium. She was wearing the Afghanistan jersey and rooting for her side. Once her pictures surfaced on social space, fans started reacting.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Almost Uses ‘SEXY’ For Pakistan Attack Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash; Watch VIRAL Video

Here are some of her pictures and how fans reacted: Also Read - Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Gurbaz's 84 In Vain As Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets

This one is for all my fans asking for more pictures. We lost the match but as always won hearts. Thank you for your support and love everyone 🙏🇦🇫 #bluetigers #AFGvsSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IyQsMlQHSA — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 3, 2022

Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup With Knee Injury

Here is a video as well:

د لوبې په میدان کې اغلي @WazhmaAyoubi او ورسره کمکی ماشوم چي پر ټنډه ، بدن او لاسونه کې يي ملي بیرغ 🇦🇫 د لوبغاړو د تشويق لپاره ميدان ته ورغلي. pic.twitter.com/biCgiThCfN — Wazir ZADRAN (@WazirZadran3) September 3, 2022

Here are some of the comments:

No problem win & lost is part of game your team played very well better luck for next game by the you are so much pretty 😘😘😘 & the way you are supporting your team its really amazing. — Shafay Akbar (@ShafayAkbar143) September 3, 2022

God gifted you beautiful soul like your face.

You are so beautiful nd so cute ❤️ mam. — Sanjay solanky (@SolankyCom) September 3, 2022

Thanks for showing up, supporting and cheering on our national team. On to the next game & Victory — خوشال (@Khattak33678) September 3, 2022

An excellent attacking knock by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (84 off 45) went in vain as Sri Lanka produced a slog over masterclass. Apart from Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran also played an impactful knock (40 off 38) for Afghanistan, who would have hoped for a blistering finish but they lost wickets in a cluster in the last few overs.

Chasing a challenging total, Kusal Mendis (36 off 19), Pathum Nissanka (35 off 28), Danushka Gunathilaka (33 off 20) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 14) and Wanindu Hasaranga made vital contributions with the bat and led Sri Lanka to a memorable win.