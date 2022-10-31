AFG vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST November 1 TuesdayAlso Read - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will square off against each other at the Gabba at 9:30 AM IST November 1 Tuesday. Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs New Zealand T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST November 1 Tue

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AFG vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - Australia vs Ireland Highlights Scorecard: Aussies Avoid Tucker's Scare, Beat IRE By 42 Runs

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 9 AM IST – November 1.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

AFG vs SL My Dream11 Team

Keepers – Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan (VC)

AFG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

AFG vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AFG vs SL Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi