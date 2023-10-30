Home

AFG Vs SL Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

AFG vs SL Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran will be two batters to look out for against Sri Lanka. (Image: ACB)

Pune: Emboldened by back-to-back wins, a tenacious Sri Lanka will have to tide over the injury-enforced absence of lead pacer Lahiru Kumara when they face a spirited Afghanistan in a battle for survival in ODI World Cup 2023 on Monday. Kumara was ruled out of the World Cup on Sunday with a left thigh muscle injury which he suffered here during a training session. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera has come in as his replacement. But the Lankans have shown a propensity to fight against odds. With two wins from five matches, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have kept alive their outside hopes of making it to the semifinals, provided they don’t suffer any more hiccups and also other results go their way in the showpiece event. Afghanistan have sent shock waves across the world with wins over England and Pakistan and will look to knock the wind out of the sails of Sri Lanka to continue their success story.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

Going by records, Afghanistan have won just thrice in 11 ODIs against Sri Lanka but never in the two meetings in the World Cup. But two of those wins came in June this year and November last year at Hambantota and Pallekele respectively and Afghanistan will draw inspiration from that when they face the Lankans.

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will start from 2:00 PM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune.

How we can watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 live streaming for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Free live streaming of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen ul Haq.

