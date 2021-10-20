AFG vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Afghanistan vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AFG vs WI at ICC Academy, Dubai: Afghanistan will lock horns with West Indies in an ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up match against West Indies at the ICC Academy on Wednesday. Afghanistan lost their previous warm-up encounter against South Africa by 41 runs. On the other hand West Indies lost by 7 wickets to Pakistan. Both the teams would be looking for a win going into the main stage of the tournament. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AFG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, AFG vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AFG vs WI Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Afghanistan vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup Warm-Up.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

AFG vs WI My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Gayle, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Evin Lewis, Mohd Nabi, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

AFG vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq and Dawlat Zadran.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh.

AFG vs WI Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yamin Ahmadzai.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Sunil Ambris.