AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions

In the series opening first T20I, Afghanistan registered a big 48-run win over Zimbabwe on Wednesday. Batting first, Afghanistan were driven by half-centuries from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Asghar Afghan. Gurbaz top-scored with 87 whule Afghan scored 55 to guide their team to a big total of 198/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe finished with 150/7 with their opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe hitting 44 off 37. For Afghanistan, legspinner Rashid Khan took 3/28 while Karim Janat and Fareed Malik chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

AFG vs ZIM Match Details

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – March 19, Friday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Asghar Afghan, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq, Fareed Malik

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM Full SQUADS

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Ibrahim Zadran

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Faraz Akram, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Prince Masvaure, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza

