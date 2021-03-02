AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs ZIM at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In an exciting battle, Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe return to play international matches as they are up against each other for a two-match Test series in Abu Dhabi. The AFG vs ZIM 1st Test match begin at 11:30 AM IST – March 2. Both the teams are coming from a long break in the longest format of the game. This will be the first-ever 2 match Test series for Afghanistan. They have been pretty good so far in the traditional format so far. On the other side, Zimbabwe will also look to showcase their talent in red-ball cricket after playing a fair amount of limited-overs format since they were reinstated in the game by ICC. They haven't won a single series in 10 years. However, under Sean Williams, Zimbabwe have played impressive cricket. Young batting sensation Wesely Madhevere, who stunned Pakistan recently, is expected to make his debut against Afghanistan.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Munir Ahmad (VC)

Batsmen – Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Wesely Madhevere, Ibrahim Zadran, Kevin Kasuza

All-rounders – Sean Williams (C), Brandon Mavuta

Bowlers – Blessing Muzarabani, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

AFG vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Ibrahim Zadran, Munir Kakar, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Asghar Afghan (C), Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan, Zia Akbar, Saleem Safi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl Wesely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza/Brandon Mavuta, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani,

AFG vs ZIM SQUADS

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano.

