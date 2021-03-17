AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions

AFG vs ZIM, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi From 3:30 PM IST March 17 Wednesday: After a close tussle in the red-ball format, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series starting today in Abu Dhabi. The Test series ended one-all.

AFG vs ZIM Match Details

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will take place at 3:00 PM (IST) – March 17, Wednesday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Mohammad Nabi, Donald Tiripano, Naveen Ul Haq, Rashid Khan

AFG vs ZIM Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen Ul Haq, Sharafudin Ashraf

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM Full SQUADS

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Ibrahim Zadran

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Faraz Akram, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Prince Masvaure, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza

