Dream11 Team Tips

AFG vs ZIM, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's AFG vs ZIM Test Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 10:00 AM IST March 10 Wednesday:

With the second Test starting on Wednesday, Afghanistan will look to bounce back after a thrashing in the first Test. Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets. After missing the first Test, Rashid Khan is expected to make a comeback in the side and that would be a major boost for the side.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at 9:30 AM IST – March 10, Wednesday.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Afsar Zazai

Batters – Rahmat Shah, Kevin Kasuza, Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan

All-Rounders – Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers – Blessing Muzarabani (VC), Victor Nyauchi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza

Likely XI

Afghanistan

Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Munir Kakar, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe

Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Wesely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani

AFG vs ZIM SQUADS

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano.

