Afghanistan’s young medium pacer Karim Janat produced a special bowling performance to halt West Indies dominant run in the second T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday. Janat returned with excellent figures of 5/11 which helped Afghanistan to end their losing streak and pull one back in the T20I series against West Indies. Courtesy the 41-run win in the second T20I, the three-match rubber is now levelled at 1-1.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan managed 147 for even in the stipulated 20 overs. Hazratullah Zazai (26), Janat (26) and Gulbadin Naib (24) were the main contributors with the bat for Afghanistan. Kesrick Williams (3/23) was the most successful bowler for the visitors as he picked up a three-for to keep Afghans under check.

Jason Holder (2/23) found significantly more success in his second spell, with his third and fourth overs going for a single run apiece as well as accounting for Asghar Afghan (8) and Janat (26). All-rounder Keemo Paul also picked up two crucial wickets.

Defending a modest target of 147 against a strong batting unit, Afghanistan bowlers were bang on target right from the start and stopped West Indies at 106 for eight.

The 21-year-old Janat was the day’s top performer, picking the wickets of Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard and Keemo Paul.

Naveen-ul-Haq helped Afghanistan make the perfect start when he castled Brandon King (12).

Earlier after winning the ODI series 3-0, West Indies won the first T20I by 30 runs. The third and final match of the T20I series will be played at the same venue on Sunday (November 17).