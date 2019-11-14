Dream11 Team Prediction

AFGH vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction T20I Series: Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I Match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM IST:

After a 3-0 humiliation against West Indies in ODI’s, Afghanistan would look to bounce back when they host Lendl Simmons-led Windies side on Thursday. the Rashid Khan-led outfit had a brilliant stint in the tri-series in Bangladesh as they successfully reached the finals, although the trophy was shared because the match got abandoned due to rain. Also, they are ranked above West Indies in the ICC T20I rankings for the teams. So, they will try to dominate the Caribbean team.

The TV broadcast of Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan vs West Indies will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) on November 14.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Keeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Brandon King, Asghar Afghan, Lendl Simmons (C), Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (VC), Sheldon Cottrell

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brandon King, Asghar Afghan, Lendl Simmons (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (VC), Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs AFGH Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

SQUADS:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq/Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq/Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Karim Janat

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Nicolas Pooran.

