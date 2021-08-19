New Delhi: Afghan national junior football team player Zaki Anwari fell to his death as he tried to cling on to a US military plane leaving Kabul in a desperate bid to escape from the hands of the Taliban, who had taken over the country on Sunday.Also Read - Taliban Flags Torn Down in First Major Protest in Afghanistan's Asadabad

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan had confirmed his death in a Facebook post that said, "It is with great sadness that Zaki Anwari, one of the players of the national junior football team of the country, died in a bad accident. The late Anwari was among hundreds of young people who wanted to leave the country, fell down in an accident from a US plane and lost his life."

The capital city of Afghanistan on Monday saw hundreds of Afghans coming to the airport, hoping they would flee the country amid growing fears of the militant organisation sweeping across the country.

It is learnt that Anwari might be one of the people who had climbed onto the undercarriage of the C-17 aircraft as it attempted to take off. A video went viral on social media on Monday that showed people running on the tarmac at the Kabul international airport before the plane took off. Soon after, a second video showed people falling to their deaths, presumably having attached themselves to the plane from the outside, possibly the same one that took off from the Kabul airport.

The US Air Force conducted an investigation that led them to Anwari who is said to be one of the two persons to have tied themselves to the wheels of the aircraft.