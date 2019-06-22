ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India and Afghanistan share a healthy diplomatic relation. For that matter, Afghanistan’s cricketing home is in India. The Indian government has allowed the Afghanistan Cricket Board to use a Greater Noida and Dehradun stadium to conduct their practice session. With India taking on Asian minnows Afghanistan, a little girl fan of Afghanistan is breaking the internet. She was spotted holding a placard which highlighted the friendship and the love the two nations share. “I am an Afghan by nature, Indian by friendship”, that is what the message read.

Afghanistan tweakers spun a web around Indian batsmen to restrict them to 224/8 in 50 overs despite half centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav in a World Cup clash here on Saturday.

This is India’s lowest first innings total batting all 50 overs since 2010.

Kohli struck his third consecutive fifty with a classy 67 off 63 balls, his innings laced with five fours, while Jadhav scored 52 off 68 deliveries (3×4, 1×6) before being taken at cover by substitute Noor Ali Zadran off Gulbadin Naib.

But a spirited Afghanistan, who kept behind their huge loss to England in the last game, rode Mohammed Nabi’s 2/33 and wickets each for Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/26), Rashid Khan (1/38) and Rahmat Shah (1/22) to keep the run-flow in check throughout the innings.