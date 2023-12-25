Home

Afghanistan (ACB) Delays Central Contract; Denies NOCs To Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq

ACB has refused to give NOC and delayed central contract to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.

New Delhi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the central contract and deny NOCs to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq for the next two years. The board has also decided to take disciplinary measures against the three cricketers for prioritising franchise leagues over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility.

“The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players,” said ACB in a media release.

“In response, the ACB assigned a dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter, develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB’s interests, and share them with the ACB’s top management. A committee member stated: ‘The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from 1st January 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events.'”

“The committee presented the following recommendations to the ACB’s top management:

“Not Awarding Central Contracts: Starting from January 1, 2024, the three players shall not be eligible for the central contract for one year. In this case, ACB will consider and decide their participation in events when needed”

“Delay Granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs): Consideration of these players as non-eligible to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for two years. All current NOCs shall be revoked immediately.

Transparently communicate ACB’s stance to the cricketing community, including the ICC, the ACC, Member Countries/Cricket Boards, and the Afghanistan Public.”

“The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB’s core values and principles. It highlights the necessity for every player to maintain the ACB’s principles and prioritize the country’s interests above their personal ones,” the statement further added.

All three players are part of IPL franchises and the decision from ACB can also affect their involvement in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024.

