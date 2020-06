Afghanistan star Rashid Khan’s mother passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. Rashid penned an emotional message for his mother, Rashid Jana. Also Read - PCB to Extend Contracts of Domestic Players, Coaches by 1 Month

"You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can't believe you are no more with me you will be missed forever. Rest In Peace," tweeted Rashid.