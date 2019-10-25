The selectors dropped Najeeb Tarakai, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq and Shahidullah Kamal, all of them were part of the squad during the Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I series, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced the ODI and T20I squad for the West Indies series.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play three ODIs, three Twenty20 internationals and a Test against West Indies in the limited-overs series which will be played at the played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

The first ODI will be played on November while the second and the third ODI will be played on November 9 and November 11 respectively. The three T20Is will be played on November 14, November 16 and November 17. The one-off Test will commence on November 27. Rashid Khan will lead the side in ODIs and T20Is,

Chief Selector Andy Moles termed the ODI and T20I squads competitive.

“We have six changes from the World Cup squad. These changes are a part of our efforts to promote good sides for the future,” said Moles.

Afghanistan Squads:

ODI: Rashid Khan (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq, Ikram Alikhil and Mujeeb ur Rahman

T20I: Rashid Khan (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad and Mujeeb ur Rahman