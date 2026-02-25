Home

Afghanistan appoints new head coach after poor performance in T20 World Cup 2026, his name is...

After a poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Afghanistan team appoints a new head coach for upcoming opportunities. Take a look and read the full story.

Afghanistan appoints new head coach

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan had a poor performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they failed to qualify for the Super 8 of the tournament and got eliminated from the contest.

Afghanistan’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about their performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, they played four matches and won only two games against Canada by 82 runs and UAE by 5 wickets. Their performance led them to the third position on the Group D points table with only 4 points.

They were brutally dominated in the first two games against New Zealand and South Africa. Speaking about their match against New Zealand, the Blackcaps defeat them by 5 wickets. Meanwhile, in the game against South Africa, they delivered a great performances and fought in two super overs against them but ended up losing by 4 runs.

Richard Pybus appointed as Afghanistan’s new head coach

After this, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took a big decision on Tuesday, February 24, for their upcoming matches and opportunities as they appoint a new head coach for the team.

Afghanistan decided to end Jonathan Trott’s services and gave a chance to Richard Pybus as the new head coach of the team. Pybus is known for his valueable experience and brilliant strategies. In the past, he handled the responsibilities of the Pakistan cricket team and helped them finish as the semi-finalist at the 1999 World Cup.

He also delivered his services as the Director of Cricket at Windies Cricket in 2016, when West Indies lifted both ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup. Not only, they had also won U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan to play white-ball series against Sri Lanka

His first assignment for Afghanistan will be against Sri Lanka in a white-ball series starting on March 13.

