Afghanistan confirm dates for India T20I series in Delhi after BCCI approval

The confirmation of the Afghanistan series now leaves little room for the Bangladesh tour to take place in its earlier proposed window

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Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot during the third and final ODI match between India and Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Afghanistan will host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi in September, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirming the dates after receiving the green light from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17. The series had been in doubt for several weeks as India’s schedule for September was still being worked out. The ACB has now informed its stakeholders that the dates and venue have been finalised.

The series will be a first in international cricket as Afghanistan will officially be the host nation even though all three matches will be played in India. The two boards had earlier considered the UAE as a possible venue, but Delhi was eventually chosen for the series.

The matches will come after India’s scheduled white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which was earlier expected to take place around the same period. The Bangladesh series was a major reason behind the uncertainty over the Afghanistan fixtures. India were originally expected to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh, but the schedule had remained uncertain.

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The confirmation of the Afghanistan series now leaves little room for the Bangladesh tour to take place in its earlier proposed window. According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had been hoping to host India between September 1 and 13. The Afghanistan series begins on September 13, making the two assignments difficult to fit into the same period.

For Afghanistan, the series is an important step as the team continues to build its profile in international cricket. Hosting India, even in a neutral arrangement, gives Afghanistan the chance to play against one of the strongest teams in the world while also handling the responsibilities of a host board.

For India, the series will add three T20Is to an already busy international calendar. The team will have to manage the workload of its players with the Asian Games also scheduled to begin on September 24, followed by India’s home series against the West Indies later in the month.

The series is also significant for Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host all three matches, giving Indian fans an opportunity to watch Afghanistan and India in a short T20I contest.

The first T20I will be played on September 13, followed by the second on September 15 and the third on September 17. With the BCCI approval now in place, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the series will go ahead as planned.