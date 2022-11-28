Afghanistan Confirm Spot In 2023 ODI World Cup After Wash-Out In Second ODI Against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan debuted in Men's ODI World Cups through the 2015 edition of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Afghanistan Confirm Spot In 2023 ODI World Cup After Wash-Out In Second ODI Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Afghanistan have confirmed their spot for next year’s Men’s ODI World Cup after their second match of the 50-over series against Sri Lanka on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.

The five extra points that Afghanistan received in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings courtesy of the no result takes them to a total of 115 points in the current table.

Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place as per the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot at next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

While the five points split by rain abandoning the second ODI was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of automatic qualification remained hanging by a thread.

Dasun Shanaka’s side are in tenth place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight. Sri Lanka, the 1996 ODI World Cup winners, can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what is now a crucial match for both teams.

Afghanistan debuted in Men’s ODI World Cups through the 2015 edition of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Afghanistan was grouped in the tournament alongside hosts Australia and New Zealand, alongside Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Scotland.

They registered their first-ever ODI World Cup victory by defeating Scotland in a nail-biting one-wicket victory at University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand, with Samiullah Shinwari top-scoring with a brilliant 96.

Afghanistan qualified for the 2019 ODI World Cup by reaching the finals of the ODI World Cup Qualifier 2018 and defeated West Indies in the title clash. The 2019 ODI World Cup in England marked their second appearance in the quadrennial event, though they were unable to defeat any team.