Afghanistan’s explosive batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been suspended for one year by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday. Facing the heat of ACB’s Discipline Committee, Shahzad will not be allowed to take part in any form of cricket for violating disciplinary rules of the cricket body.

ACB, on its official statement, said that the wicketkeeper has repeatedly breached its Code of Conduct for players. “Afghanistan Cricket Board’s discipline committee has suspended wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad from participating in any form of cricket for a period of one year after he was found in breach of ACB’s code of conduct for players repetitively,” ACB said in a statement.

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s discipline committee has suspended @MShahzad077 from participating in any form of Cricket for a period of one year after he was found in breach of ACB’s code of conduct. Read more: https://t.co/geh5tFoAEH pic.twitter.com/uI5aqXqT1i — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 18, 2019

Earlier, on August 10, Shahzad’s contract was also suspended by the board for an indefinite as a meeting of Discipline Committee was called for to take a solid decision on the matter. A week after, Shahzad has been slammed by the ACB with a suspension of one year.

“Shahzad has violated ACB’s disciplinary rules and regulations previously as well and has not adhered to ACB’s Code of Conduct for players. He has traveled out of the country several times violating ACB’s policy for players to seek its permission before doing so,” ACB’s official statement added.

Before the decision of his suspension was reached, a long term rift had continued between the cricketer and the board. Shahzad was dropped form the ICC World Cup 2019 squad, citing a knee injury. However, the cricketer had emerged with a different version and said the injury was not severe and the board should be blamed for withdrawal from the team.

Meanwhile, ACB had stated that he was called for questioning by the Discipline Committee in relation to a disciplinary matter which emerged during the World Cup. A meeting with the committee was scheduled on June 20 and 25 but the cricketer failed to turn up on both the occasions.