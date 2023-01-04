Afghanistan Cricket Board To Provide Advisory Service To International League T20

The six-team International T20 League will start from January 13 and will continue till February.

Afghanistan Cricket Board. (Image: ACB)

Dubai: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extends support to Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) through advisory services on Event Technical Committee of International League T20, that starts on January 13.

In the spirit of cooperation in connection with the recently signed MOU between ACB and ECB where ACB’s home series will be hosted in UAE, the ACB has agreed to a request to provide advisory services for the inaugural ILT20 event.

Mirwais Ashraf who is Chairman of Afghanistan Cricket Board and who has represented Afghanistan in 46 ODIs and 25 T20 internationals will provide expert advice to the Event Technical Committee of the ILT20.

The six-team, ILT20 will end in February. The teams participating are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors.