Afghanistan opener Najeebullah Tarakai is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday. Tarakai was crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a car and rushed to hospital.

Quoting Afghanistan Cricket Board's interim chief executive Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, cricbuzz reported that the 29-year-old is in ICU at the moment.

"Najeeb met with a road accident yesterday and he is in the ICU at the moment," Ahmadzai was quoted as saying. "His condition is not stable and doctor said he is critically injured and we are not sure what is in store for him."

Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan.

In T20Is, he has made 258 runs including a half-century.

He has played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries.

In 33 T20s, he has hit 700 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50.

He recently played in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he represented Mis Ainak Knights.

The cricket website further reported that Afghan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari escaped a car bomb blast but seven members of his family were killed in the accident on Saturday.