Kabul: Following the deadly terror attack at the Kabul airport, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan reacted to the incident on Wednesday. This is the cricketer's second appeal. Earlier, the cricketer urged world leaders to not leave his countrymen in between all the chaos. He had made an appeal earlier on August 10.

In his latest tweet that has grabbed eyeballs, Rashid said that Kabul is bleeding and Afghans should not be killed. The cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Kabul is bleeding again, stop killing Afghan please."

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace,” Rashid had written on August 10 when Taliban was running riot in the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh versus Afghanistan ODI series that was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka next month, has been postponed until next year following the Taliban takeover. The Afghan cricketer is scheduled to participate in the IPL second leg next month in UAE. It would be interesting to see if he can play for the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise.