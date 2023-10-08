Home

Afghanistan Earthquake: Rashid Khan To Donate Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Fees To People Affected

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit the city of Herat in western Afghanistan on Saturday with more that 100 feared dead and approximately 1000 injured.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan showed a noble gesture towards people affected back home due to earthquake.

New Delhi: Rashid Khan has decided to donate all his match fees from the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 to the people affected by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Afghanistan on Saturday. Atleast 100 people have been feared dead after the powerful earthquake devasted around 12 villages near the city of Herat, according to eyewitnesses.

“I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people,” Rashid, who is currently with the Afghanistan cricket team in India for the ODI World Cup 2023, said.

“Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need,” he added. According to reports in PTI, at least five powerful earthquakes struck the city around noon. The epicentre was 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) northwest of the city of Herat and was followed by an aftershock with a 5.5 magnitude, the USGS reported.

I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan.

I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people.

Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to… pic.twitter.com/dHAO1IGQlq — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 8, 2023

A map posted on the USGS website indicates seven earthquakes in the region, including a magnitude 5.9 earthquake 35 kilometres (21.7 miles) north-northwest of Herat, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake 33 kilometres (20.5 miles) north-northeast of Zindah Jan and another 6.3 magnitude earthquake 29 kilometres (18 miles) north-northeast Zindah Jan, which is about 43 kilometres (26 miles) west of Herat city.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extended their support to those affected. “Our hearts are heavy with grief as we share the pain of the people of Herat & fellow regions, who were severely affected by recent catastrophic earthquake.

“We stand in solidarity with families who have lost loved ones & communities that have been devastated by this tragedy. The ACB, players, and staff extend their deepest sympathies to those affected and pledge to support the bereaved families in any way we can.

Our hearts are heavy with grief as we share the pain of the people of Herat & fellow regions, who were severely affected by recent catastrophic earthquake. We stand in solidarity with families who have lost loved ones & communities that have been devastated by this tragedy. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/LDloqXDR2T — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 8, 2023

“We also call on all foreign countries, donor organizations & national investors to come forward and provide aid to the people of Herat. We will not leave our countrymen alone. We are with them, and we will support them throughout this difficult and tragic situation.

“Together, we can help rebuild the lives and communities that have been destroyed by this earthquake. Our thoughts and prayers are with our people, and we will continue to stand with them as they recover from this devastating event,” ACB posted in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

