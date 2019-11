Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Afghanistan Emerging Team vs Bangladesh Emerging Team Prediction Emerging Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Semi-final AFGH-ET vs BD-ET:

The 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup is the fourth edition of a cricket tournament currently being held in Bangladesh between 14 and 23 November 2019. Eight teams are participating in the tournament including five under-23 age level teams of Test nations and top three teams from the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier. The tournament is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Nepal replaced the United Arab Emirates, after they pulled out due to an unknown reason. Nepal qualified on virtue of being fourth in the Asia Cup qualifier.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Emerging Team and Nepal Emerging Team will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Munir Ahmad (captain)

Batsmen– Baheer Shah, Naim Sheikh (vice-captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Darwish Rasooli

All-Rounders – Shahidullah Kamal, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers – Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Wasi

AFGH-ET vs BD-ET Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan Emerging Team: Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Baheer Shah, Munir Ahmad (wicketkeeper), Darwish Rasooli, Samiullah Shinwari (captain), Waheedullah Shafaq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tariq Stanikzai, Yusuf Zazai, Abdul Wasi

Bangladesh Emerging Team: Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (wicketkeeper), Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Mahmud Hasan, Mahadi Hassan

SQUADS:

Afghanistan Emerging Team: Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Samiullah Shinwari(c), Munir Ahmad(w), Waheedullah Shafaq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Wasi, Yousuf Zazai, Tariq Stanikzai, Nasir Khan, Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand, Shawkat Zaman

Bangladesh Emerging Team: Soumya Sarkar, Abu Hider Rony, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Naim, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sumon Khan

