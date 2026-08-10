Afghanistan earn direct qualification to 2027 World Cup with agonizing 3-wicket win against Ireland in 3rd ODI

Rashid Khan's unbeaten 37 off 43 balls helped Afghanistan move closer to the target alongside Yamin Ahmadzai

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Afghanistan gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Ireland after producing a strong bowling effort and pulling off a thrilling chase in the third one-day against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Chasing 207, Afghanistan reached 194 for 7 after 43 overs and needed only 13 more runs from 42 balls at the time of writing. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the chase with a fine 71 off 77 balls, while Rashid Khan kept Afghanistan in control with an unbeaten 37.

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Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first, and their decision paid off as Ireland struggled to build partnerships. The hosts were bowled out for 206 in 46.3 overs.

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Ireland’s top order failed to make a big contribution. Andrew Balbirnie fell for 7 before Paul Stirling made 23. Cade Carmichael provided some resistance with 32 off 52 balls, while Harry Tector was dismissed for 14.

Gavin Hoey then played an important innings of 36 off 67 balls but Ireland continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Jai Moondra added 31 off 33 balls while Benjamin Calitz made 20. Ireland’s lower order could not provide enough runs as they were bowled out with 21 balls still remaining.

Afghanistan’s bowlers shared the workload well. Rashid Khan was the pick of the attack with 3 for 44 from his 10 overs. Young spinner AM Ghazanfar also impressed, taking 3 for 29 in his nine overs. Yamin Ahmadzai picked up two wickets, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai took one each.

Afghanistan started their chase positively, with Gurbaz taking the attack to the Irish bowlers. He scored five sixes and two fours during his 71-run knock and gave his side a strong start.

Ibrahim Zadran, however, could manage only 12 before falling to Byron McDonough. Sediqullah Atal then scored 27 from 25 balls, but his dismissal was followed by the wickets of Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Gurbaz’s dismissal for 71 briefly gave Ireland hope, but Afghanistan remained ahead. Darwish Rasooli made 13, while Azmatullah Omarzai scored 13 before both departed.

Rashid then took responsibility with the bat. His unbeaten 37 off 43 balls helped Afghanistan move closer to the target alongside Yamin Ahmadzai.

Gavin Hoey was Ireland’s standout bowler, finishing with four wickets for 34 runs from his 10 overs. Mark Adair also claimed two wickets.