Afghanistan Pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq Banned By ILT20 For 20 Months Due to Breach In Conduct

Naveen-ul-Haq has retired from ODIs after the World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Afghanistan pace spearhead Naveen-ul-Haq has been banned by the International League T20 (ILT20) organisers for 20 months for breaching their code of conduct, according to several media reports.

