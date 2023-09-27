Home

Afghanistan Pacer Naveen ul Haq To Retire From ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023 in India

Naveen ul Haq To Retire From ODIs after ICC World Cup 2023 in India. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan pacer, Naveen-Ul-Haq, took to Instagram to announce his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The Afghanistan pacer has made his decision to retire from the one-day format to prolong his playing career.

The right-arm pacer has been constantly playing franchise cricket across the world and was also an integral part of this year’s Indian Premier League 2023 season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is one of the most important bowlers after Rashid Khan in Afghanistan’s squad.

Naveen made his debut for his national side in the ODI match against Bangladesh in Mirpur, in 2016. Till now he has played just seven ODIs and scalping 14 wickets with the best figures of 4/42. However, his last international game came up against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, in 2021.

During the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Afghanistan pacer came into the limelight when he had a heated argument with Indian star batter Virat Kohli. Since then Naveen has been in the limelight now and then.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at the end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in t20 cricket for my country it hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank @afghanistancricketboard. And all my fans for their support and unwavering love 🇦🇫,” Naveen ul Haq took to his Instagram handle and shared his ODI retirement news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen ul haq Murid (@naveen_ul_haq)

The Afghanistan pacer will look to put on a strong show for his side in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India. His side will play their second continental tournament and will look to improve their performance from the previous tournament where they didn’t manage to get past group stages.

Afghanistan World Cup squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Reserve Players: Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Farid Ahmad Malik

