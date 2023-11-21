Home

Sports

Afghanistan To Tour India For 3-Match T20I Series Starting From January 11 To 17

Afghanistan To Tour India For 3-Match T20I Series Starting From January 11 To 17

Afghanistan men's cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in January, announced the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday.

Afghanistan To Tour India For 3-Match T20I Series Starting From January 11 To 17.

New Delhi: The Afghanistan men’s cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in January, announced the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday. The series will start on January 11 and will go on till January 17.

Trending Now

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14 and 17 in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

You may like to read

“Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024. The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th & 17th of January,” said a statement from ACB.

, AfghanAtalan are all set to meet Team India in a three-match T20I series in early January next year. More : https://t.co/xQmpQtNWuR pic.twitter.com/PNtbLzgjmm — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 21, 2023

While Afghanistan and India have crossed paths in various Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ICC events, this series marks the first time these nations will engage in a multi-match white-ball series. Both sides have met in five T20I matches so far, with India winning all of them.

Afghanistan recently visited India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where they secured the 6th position on the points table after registering memorable victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan recently gathered attention after their good outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The Afghans defeated 2019 50-over champions England by 69 runs.

Also, they defeated two Asian giants, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan also pulled out a miracle at the Wankhede Stadium against Australia until Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201-run knock and crushed their semi-final hopes.

Afghanistan batters performed decently at the tournament where Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were their leading run-scorers with 376 and 353 runs respectively.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, batter Rahmat Shah and opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also contributed with 310, 320 and 280 runs respectively. The side failed to make their way through to the semi-final but made sure that they qualified for the Champions Trophy to be held in 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.