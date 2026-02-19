Home

Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs CAN in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 LIVE: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan will look to bid adieu to the tournament with a win in their last league match against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Afghanistan cricket team will face Canada in their final match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 has been one to forget for the 2024 semifinalists Afghanistan as they have failed to qualify for the Super 8 stages. Back-to-back losses, the second one in a historic double Super Over against South Africa, meant that there was no way back for Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan tea. Now they will look to go home with a consolation win in their final Group D league match against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Afghans posted their first win of the tournament over UAE in their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. But Rashid Khan will not take Canada lightly in their upcoming match.

“You can’t take any team lightly like you want to experiment the things I think we have to do what we have been planning. I think we go with the same mindset how we went against South Africa and against New Zealand and against any other team. If you look I feel you played some good cricket especially a game against South Africa. Couple of Super Overs and you can’t really say things went wrong for us,” Rashid Khan said in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

“I think it’s just a matter of ending up on a losing side in that game, which was a very important game for us. We wouldn’t have given up the opportunity to be in the next round. But I feel like to be smart in a tough situation, I think we haven’t taken smart decisions when we are under pressure,” he added.

Afghanistan will be taking on Canada for the first time in T20I cricket. Their win over Canada on Monday, was their first-ever win in India in T20I cricket since 2020. They had lost six games in succession since then – three of them in Super Overs.

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39…

When is Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 will take place on Thursday, February 19.

Where is Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 start?

The Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 LIVE on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 in India?

The Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Afghanistan vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 39 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Ansh Patel

Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.