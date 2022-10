Afghanistan vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup match no.25 will take place at the MCG in Melbourne on Friday between Afghanistan and Ireland. Afghanistan enjoy a far superior record in T20 cricket against Ireland than in any other format. Both of them have played 23 T20I together in which Ireland have won 7 and Afghanistan have won 16.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs:

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Afghanistan vs Ireland Full Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny