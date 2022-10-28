Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Highlights AS IT HAPPENED!

Due to rain, match between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both teams will be rewarded with a point each.

The city has been witnessing rain all day long with a brief period of heavy showers. Firstly, the toss was thus indefinitely delayed and couldn't happen eventually.

Ireland came into into this Super 12 clash on the back of a memorable win against England, while Afghanistan's last match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.