Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs SA in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 LIVE: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan team will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face powerful South Africa in their second game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

South Africa will take on Afghanistan in a Group D match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Afghanistan have their back against the wall in a tough Group D after their loss in the opening game to New Zealand in Chennai last week. Rashid Khan’s side now go up against 2024 runners-up South Africa, who have started off with comfortable win over Canada, in their second Group D clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

If Afghanistan lose to South Africa on Wednesday morning they can almost surely bid their chances of reaching the Super 8 stages goodbye. For Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan it will almost be like a home game as he has been part of the Gujarat Titans with their home ground at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad since 2022 now.

“If you’re playing on the same wicket same ground there is all the opposition team they played a lot here on this ground as well – they played in 23 World Cup they played IPL most of the players, I think they know the condition here well as well. So it’s not just like me myself played a lot and it’s going to be favouring us – no I think it’s equal for everyone, but whoever take the right decision in the right time in a pressure situation I feel like it’s going to be more successful,” Rashid Khan said in the pre-match press conference.

Aiden Markram’s South Africa, on the other hand, look very much like title-contenders with their skipper smashing a fine fifty and David Miller returning to side from injury looked in great touch as well. “I feel really good. It’s been, like I said, a good couple of days of prep and really myself being nice and focused with all of that. It has been an interesting couple of months, but I’m feeling good and strong,” David Miller said in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Afghanistan may look to bring in an attacking spin option in Noor Ahmed to replace Ziaur Rahman, who proved to be expensive against New Zealand. Noor also has fair idea about the conditions in Ahmedabad having turned out for Gujarat Titans.

South Africa, on the other hand, could bring left-arm spinner and all-rounder George Linde into the side to possibly replace Corbin Bosch and give more spin options to Markram.

!⚡ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Match #13: Afghanistan South Africa

10:00 AM (AFT)

Tomorrow, February 11

️ Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad#AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup | #AFGvSA | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/HIHO2yY3vS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 10, 2026

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13…

When is Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 will take place on Wednesday, February 11.

Where is Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 start?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 LIVE on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 13 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.