Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s AFG Vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 30 In Pune

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AFG vs SL, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Afghanistan players during training session ahead of Sri Lanka match. (Image: ACB)

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30: High on confidence after beating defending champions England and Pakistan, Afghanistan will be keen to continue their giant-killing spree in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they take on injury-ravaged Sri Lanka at the MCA stadium in Pune in Match 30 on Monday. The Lankans, who started the competition with three defeats, have brought their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins, the latest coming against England. However, Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara, who took three wickets against England, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Dushmantha Chameera has been named as his replacement.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for AFG vs SL Dream11 Team:

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (vc), Hasmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

AFG vs SL: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

