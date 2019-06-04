Sri Lankan cricket team will look to make amends after a disastrous opening to their World Cup campaign against New Zealand. They will now be up against dark horses of the tournament, Afghanistan in the match seven of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka did not have the ideal start to their World Cup campaign as they lost by 10 wickets to the Black Caps on June 1. None of their batsmen — apart from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who remained unbeaten at 52 — could stand against the hostile bowling from the Kiwi pacers and were bundled out for 136. The bowlers also failed to come up with an inspiring performance and proved ineffective as New Zealand chased down the target inside 16 overs.

Karunaratne’s men need to pull up their socks and improve in all the three departments if they want to beat Afghanistan, who have a well-rounded bowling attack.



Here’s all you need to know about Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019 match:

When and what time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 will take place on June 04, 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour early at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will be the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 held?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The Lankans had played their opening match of the tournament at the same venue.

Which channel will telecast the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019 will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match in ICC World Cup 2019?

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Noor Ali Zadran

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana