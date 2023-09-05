Top Recommended Stories

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest news and updates.

Updated: September 5, 2023 2:35 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find itself in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture will be the second one at the Gadaffi Stadium and is expected to be a run feast.

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:35 PM IST
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
  • Sep 5, 2023 2:32 PM IST

    AGH vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat.

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:23 PM IST

    AGH vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka are placed comfortably and a win here will seal the Super 4s berth for them.

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:22 PM IST

    AGH vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: If Afghanistan bat first and score 300, they would have to win by 70-plus runs. If they bowl first and concede 300, the margin of win has to be 76-plus balls.

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    AGH vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Afghanistan face a must-win situation as they suffered a crushing loss to Bangladesh in the first game.

  • Sep 5, 2023 2:18 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

