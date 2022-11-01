Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming

Brisbane: In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka will square off against each other at the Gabba, November 1 Tuesday.Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs New Zealand T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST November 1 Tue

When and where is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 game? Also Read - AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST November 1 Tue

Afghanistan lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (November 1). The match will take place at the Gabba, Brisbane. Also Read - Australia vs Ireland Highlights Scorecard: Aussies Avoid Tucker's Scare, Beat IRE By 42 Runs

What time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 9:30 AM IST.

In India and Australia

Fox Sports has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Star Sports has the broadcasting rights. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Ireland

In UK and Europe, Sky Sports and ICC’s Facebook Page will present the broadcast of the Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers.

Probable Playing XI:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

SQUADS

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi