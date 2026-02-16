Home

Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match No 28 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AFG vs UAE LIVE on TV in India and online

The Match No. 28 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Afghanistan and UAE on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

AFG vs UAE Live streaming details

AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: The first match of February 16th of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Afghanistan and UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The advantage for the teams in this match will be that Afghanistan will get their maiden victory, UAE still have the chance to qualify for Super 8 in the tournament.

Afghanistan vs UAE’s match schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule of the Afghanistan vs UAE. This match will be played on Monday, February 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. However, the game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of Afghanistan vs UAE match?

The match between Afghanistan and UAE will be live on Star Sports Networks.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs UAE match?

Let’s talk about the live-streaming of the game as the Afghanistan vs UAE match is live on Jio HotStar.

What is the toss time for Afghanistan vs UAE match?

The most important moment of the match. The toss for the Afghanistan and UAE match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

UAE probable playing XI:

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Waseem Muhammad (C), A Sharafu, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, H Kaushik, S Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, H Ali-I, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawad Ullah

Afghanistan probable playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

