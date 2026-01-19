Home

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs WI 2026 1st T20I match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs WI 2026 1st T20I match LIVE: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan cricket team will face off against former champions West Indies in the first T20I of three-match series in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Afghanistan cricket team will take on West Indies in the first game of three-match T20I series in Dubai on Monday. (Source: X)

Afghanistan and West Indies will begin their build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month in India and Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series starting off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Rashid Khan’s Afghan team have already announced their squad for the World Cup but West Indies are yet to announce their final 15 officially.

The Windies will be led by batter Brandon King in the T20I series against Afghanistan, which will also see the return of pace bowler Shamar Joseph and explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer. Shamar has been out of action due to injury since September 2025 when he took part in the Caribbean Premier League.

Southpaw Hetmyer is also returning to action after injuring his hamstring during his ILT20 2026 stint with the Desert Vipers. He will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who is taking part in SA20 2025-26 for Pretoria Capitals, in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan will be aiming for a major landmark in the series as he needs nine more scalps to complete 700 wickets in T20 cricket. Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been sidelined from the T20I series as well as the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a shoulder injury and is expected to be replaced by Ziaur Rahman Sharfi.

A first look at the trophy Captains @rashidkhan_19 Brandon King ahead of the E& Cup #AFGvWI T20I series, powered by SuperCola.#AfghanAtalan | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/TGzVr48U83 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 18, 2026

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match…

When is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Monday, January 19.

Where is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

