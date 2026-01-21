Home

Sports

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs WI 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs WI 2026 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs WI 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan cricket team will look to seal a series win over West Indies when the two sides face off in second game of the three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Afghanistan cricket team will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20 in Dubai on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Afghanistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against West Indies when the two sides face off in second game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan went up 1-0 in the series with a 38-run win over the Windies in the first T20I earlier this week.

The home team managed to post an impressive 181 for 3 thanks to Ibrahim Zadran’s 87 not out and Darwish Rasooli’s 84. Zadran’s knock came off 56 balls to anchor the Afghanistan innings on a sluggish Dubai surface.

Windies team, led by Brandon King, were restricted to 143 for 9 with spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad sharing six wickets between them. Afghanistan have managed to post their 4th win in 9 games against the West Indies, who have 5 wins to their name so far.

For the Windies, young Quentin Sampson top-scored with 30 off 24 balls while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie smashed 28 off 15 balls. Afghanistan pacer Ziaur Rahman, who replaced injured Naveen-ul-Haq, claimed 3/36 in 4 overs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

.@IZadran18 (87*) reflects on his batting and the partnership he had with Darwish Rasooli, as well as Afghanistan’s winning start to the series. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvWI | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/Eaw9DfTTXL — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 19, 2026

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, January 21.

Where is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Amir Jangoo, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.