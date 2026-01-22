Home

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AFG vs WI 2026 3rd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

AFG vs WI 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE: Rashid Khan's Afghanistan cricket team will look to complete a 3-0 series whitewash over West Indies when the two sides face off in third and final game of the three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up a hat-trick in 2nd T20I vs West Indies. (Source: X)

With the T20I series already in their bag, hosts Afghanistan will look to complete a series whitewash when they take on West Indies in the third and final game of the three-game series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan sealed a series win with a 39-run win in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman became only the third Afghanistan bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick after Rashid Khan and Karim Janat. Mujeeb dismissed Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles off the last two deliveries of the 8th over of Windies chase and returned to dismiss skipper Brandon King for 50 to complete his hat-trick.

Mujeeb went on to claim 4/21 with the wicket of Quentin Sampson as Windies were restricted to 150 chasing 190 to win. King top-scored with a 50 while Shimron Hetmyer briefly gave his side some hope of a series-levelling win while smashing 46 off 17 balls with 6 sixes.

Earlier, Darwish Rasooli smashed his second successive fifty – 68 off 39 balls with 3 sixes and 5 fours – while Sediqullah Atal notched up 53 off 42 balls with 3 sixes as Afghans piled up an impressive 189 for 4 on the sluggish Dubai surface.

.@Mujeeb_R88 earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling figures of 4/21, which also included a hat trick. Enjoy highlights of his magnificent bowling here. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvWI | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/d7o5piGyTe — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 22, 2026

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match…

When is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Thursday, January 22.

Where is Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match in India?

The Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds

