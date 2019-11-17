Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Afghanistan vs West Indies Prediction T20I Series 2019 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd T20I AFGH vs WI at Lucknow: Afghanistan managed to pull one match back to stun West Indies for the first time on this ongoing tour. An all-round performance from Karim Janat ripped apart the Caribbean team and helped the hosts level the series. After the whitewash in the ODI series, this is Afghanistan’s first victory in the last few days against the West Indies. The series, which seemed all one-sided till now has become alive all of a sudden. Rashid Khan and his men will want to go for the kill once again when they take the field for the third and final game. The TV broadcast of Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan and West Indies will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) on November 17.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen – Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis (captain), Brandon King

All-Rounders – Karim Janat, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Naveen-ul-Haq, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

My Dream11 Team

Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis (captain), Brandon King, Karim Janat, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (vice-captain), Naveen-ul-Haq, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

AFGH vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

SQUADS:

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (C), Fareed Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AFGH Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.