Afghanistan's young spinner Mujeeb Ur Raham tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Mujeeb is currently in Australia to participate in upcoming Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat. The Afghan spinner was tested positive for the novel virus during hotel quarantine in Queensland.

The 19-year-old reached Australia last week from Kabul, as Brisbane Heat confirmed that he reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week.

He will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL 10 which starts December 10.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for QC and the Brisbane Heat.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,” he said.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”

Mujeeb recently got married as the videos and photos got viral on social media. The wedding was attended by Mujeeb’s Afganistan teammates including Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib.

Meanwhile, Mujeeb also participated in the recently concluded Indian Premier League where he got to play only two matches for his franchise Kings XI Punjab in which he failed to take a wicket. KXIP failed to qualify for the play-offs spot and finished sixth on the points table.

Mujeeb, who is slated to play his third season for the franchise, bagged three wickets at an economy rate of 6.16 last season.