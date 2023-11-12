Home

Sports

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz Helps Street People In Ahmedabad On Diwali 2023 Eve | WATCH VIDEO

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz Helps Street People In Ahmedabad On Diwali 2023 Eve | WATCH VIDEO

Afghanistan is currently out of the tournament but they have played their personal best cricket in the marquee event in India, where they also defeated defending champions England.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz Helps Street People In Ahmedabad On Diwali 2023 Eve | WATCH VIDEO

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz who is currently in India for the ongoing ODI World Cup was spotted helping the homeless and needy people of Ahmedabad on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Trending Now

Afghanistan’s journey in the 2023 ODI World Cup was a remarkable one. The team, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, entered the tournament as underdogs, but they quickly proved their worth by defeating former champions England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

You may like to read

The video of Rahmanullah Gurbaz is going viral on a social sphere where he is giving money to the needy people and here is the video:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz silently gave money to the needy people on the streets of Ahmedabad so they could celebrate Diwali. – A beautiful gesture by Gurbaz. pic.twitter.com/6HY1TqjHg4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 12, 2023

Currently, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the top four teams which have qualified for the semifinal where India will face New Zealand and South Africa will face Australia. Winners will play final which is set to take place at iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Novemer 19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.