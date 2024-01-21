Home

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz Takes Brains From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Improve Growth As Cricketer

KKR’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz met RCB’s Virat Kohli and CSK’s MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz met Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during IPL. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz revealed he has been taking batting tips from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni with an aim to improve his batting. The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t had a good outing with the bat in the first two T20Is against India but came all guns blazing in the third in Bengaluru. Chasing 212, Gurbaz fired all cylinders from the word go, reaching his fifty in just 32 balls.

Although Afghanistan lost the game via second Super Over, Gurbaz chose to take the positives from the game. The Afghanistan opener got help from Kohli and Dhoni during his time in the in Indian Premier League. He met the former India skipper during the ODI World Cup last year and during the T20I series that concluded recently.

“I always talked to Virat and MS Dhoni about how to improve my cricket. I have a lot of things in my mind and I have to work on it. I was talking to Virat (bhai) about my cricket journey and how I should grow, and reach the next level,” Gurbaz, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, told ANI.

