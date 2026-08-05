After 10 WWE heavyweight championships and success in UFC, ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar retires from Combat Sports

One of the defining moments of his career came at WrestleMania 30 when he ended The Undertaker's famous unbeaten streak, a result that remains one of the biggest shocks in WWE history

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/after-10-wwe-heavyweight-championships-and-success-in-ufc-the-beast-brock-lesnar-retires-from-combat-sports-8493881/ Copy

Brock Lesnar during his walkout to the ring at 2026 WWE Summer Slam. (Credits: X)

Legendary combat sports figure Brock Lesnar has officially announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment following his appearance during last weekend’s Hell in a Cell match against Oba Femi in Summer Slam. The 10-time WWE World Heavyweight champion, also known as “The Beast” suffered defeat on his final appearance and first-ever loss inside the cage structure.

The 49-year-old confirmed that his match against Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam was his final appearance in the ring as he closes a remarkable journey that lasted more than two decades.

Lesnar leaves the sport as a 10-time WWE world champion and one of the biggest stars the company has ever produced.

He made his WWE debut in 2002 and quickly became a dominant force. Within months, he defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion at the time, showing the world that he was built differently. His combination of size, strength and athleticism made him one of the most feared competitors in wrestling history.

Before entering WWE, Lesnar had already established himself as an elite wrestler by winning the NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling championship in 2000. After his first run in WWE, he briefly tried his luck in the NFL before switching to mixed martial arts.

He joined the UFC and stunned the combat sports world by winning the UFC heavyweight title in just his fourth professional fight. That achievement made him one of the few athletes to reach the top in both professional wrestling and MMA.

OBA FEMI DEFEATS BROCK LESNAR IN A HELL IN A CELL MATCH 🤯 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/2GhksQpOKV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2026

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and enjoyed another highly successful run. During this period, he produced several memorable rivalries with stars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker.

One of the defining moments of his career came at WrestleMania 30 when he ended The Undertaker’s famous unbeaten streak, a result that remains one of the biggest shocks in WWE history. Over the years, he also won two Royal Rumble matches, Money in the Bank and King of the Ring.

“I’m here today to let the world know (that) I am retired. Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It was kind of weird. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I think I’m done.’ But the business [called], and I still had some fuel in the tank. Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and everything else,” Brock Lesnar said in the The Pat McAfee show.

His final match came against rising star Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell contest at SummerSlam. After the match, Lesnar embraced Femi and called him the future, while describing himself as the past, a symbolic passing of the torch.