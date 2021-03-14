Team India pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his first international wicket after a gap of 459 days on Sunday. In the first T20I against England, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Jos Buttler on a golden duck in the first over of the second T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Reacts After Hosts Include Mumbai Indians Duo Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan in Playing XI of 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian team after recovering from the injury which he sustained during IPL 2020 in UAE. In the first T20I, Bhuvneshwar failed to pick a wicket as India lost the match by 8 wickets. But the things weren't the same for him in the second match as he plumbed Buttler on the second ball of the first over. Buttler, last time registered a golden duck in 2013 against Australia.

Bhuvneshwar finished the match with the figure of 1/28 in his quota of four overs.

The last time when Bhuvneshwar picked a wicket in an international was on December 11, 2019, against West Indies in Mumbai during a T20I clash where he scalped twice.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India restricted England for just 164/6 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for India as they claimed two wickets. While Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket each.

For England, opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls.

Just when Roy was looking dangerous, he was caught at deep square leg by Bhuvneshwar off Washinton Sundar’s bowling in the 12th over.

At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs.

Brief scores: England 164/6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 46, Eoin Morgan 28; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Washington Sundar 2/29).