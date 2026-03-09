After 602-day wait, MS Dhoni delights fans with special post on Instagram after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, CSK star says ‘coach sahab…’

Home

Former India captain MS Dhoni was at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to cheer Team India to the T20 World Cup 2026 win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

MS Dhoni with Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Former India captain MS Dhoni’s appearance on social media platforms ‘X’, Instagram or Facebook are a rarity for his millions of fans in India and around the world. In fact, Dhoni’s fans had to wait for 602 days before he finally posted on Instagram after India’s record-breaking T20 World Cup 2026 win on Sunday night. Almost two years after his last post on Instagram, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star finally wrote in praise about Team India and it also had special mention about his former teammate and current head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER),” Dhoni wrote on Instagram in a post late on Sunday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

The former CSK captain’s post came after Suryakumar Yadav’s side hammered New Zealand by a massive 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Dhoni along with Rohit Sharma and ICC chairman Jay Shah bought out the T20 World Cup trophy to the middle ahead of the final.

Dhoni’s last post on Instagram came on July 14, 2024 when he had wished Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on their wedding. On June 30, 2024, Dhoni had made a special post for Rohit Sharma’s team after they had won the T20 World Cup title after a wait of 17 years.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did.From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” Dhoni had posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Dhoni was present both in Mumbai as well as Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal as well as the final. He was the captain under whom Team India won the inaugural World Cup title in 2007 beating Pakistan in the final.

Since then Team India have won two more titles – in 2024 under Rohit Sharma and in 2026 under Suryakumar Yadav. India have become the first-ever team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup title, first to win the crown at home and first time to win it three times. England and West Indies have won the title two times.

Dhoni had a special mention for his former teammate Jasprit Bumrah, was named the ‘Player of the Match’ in the final after claiming 4/15 with the ball. Bumrah’s figures were the best by any bowler in the final of the T20 World Cup.

While captain Suryakumar Yadav called him a ‘national treasure’, Dhoni addressed him as ‘Champion Bowler’ in all-caps. Dhoni will now be seen in action with the Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL 2026 season in what may possibly be his final season with the franchise.

He was retained for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season as an ‘uncapped’ player since he played his last international match for India in 2019 – seven years back.

