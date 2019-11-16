Rajasthan Royals have reappointed Steve Smith as their captain and the Australian superstar is looking forward to teaming up with Ashes rivals Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer with whom he’ll shares the IPL dugout .

Smith returned to Test cricket earlier this year and his battle with England fast bowler Archer made the headlines.

Smith missed a Test after being diagnosed with concussion, a result of a bouncer from Archer.

The 30-year-old finished the Ashes 2019 with 774 runs at 110.57 that included three centuries and three half-centuries. “It’s an honour to be named the Rajasthan Royals captain for the 2020 season,” Smith told RR’s official website. “It’s been a pleasure leading the Royals in previous years and I can’t wait to play alongside this extremely talented squad, plus those we pick up in the auction!”

Recalling his battle against the England trio, Smith termed it as “some of the toughest cricket” he has played. “After a summer of some of the toughest cricket I can remember against the England boys in the World Cup and the Ashes I’m looking forward to having three of them on my team this time around,” he said.

He added, ‘Everyone knows that Ben, Jos and Jofra are three of the finest cricketers in the world so it is going to be a fantastic tournament teaming up with them.”

The inaugural IPL winners on Friday announced that they have retained 11 and released as many players ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL. Top ranked Test- batsman in the world, Smith will lead the team under the able guidance of newly appointed Head Coach, Andrew McDonald.