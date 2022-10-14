New Delhi: Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ Match Ball is set go up for auction on November 16 after his Argentina Jersey of the same match against England was sold for a whooping 9.3 Million USD in an online auction back in May. The match ball is set to be valued between 2.7 Million USD to 3.3 Million USD.Also Read - Argentina Teammates Give NEW Nickname to Lionel Messi, Names Him Weasel

The 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match ball was in the possession of the referee of that very match, Ali Bin Nasser. The Tunisian Bin Nasser took the ball as a memento of that event.

"This ball is part of international football history – it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world," Bin Nasser told.

When he was asked about Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, Bin Nasser said that the Argentine legend managed to get a little head as well while scoring the infamous goal.

“A little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”, he added.

London-based company Graham Budd Auctions is looking after the sale of the ball as part of their World Cup Special auction, which is scheduled to take place next month.

“2022 has been an amazing year in the sports memorabilia market with records broken on three occasions,” Graham Budd told, who is the auction house chairman.

Diego Maradona soon after the controversial goal, scored arguably the greatest goal in the history of the game, dribbling past as many as 7 players, including goalkeeper Peter Shilton on his way to the goal.

Maradona finished the tournament with 5 goals and also won the Golden Ball along with the coveted trophy.